Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 168.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The business had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

NASDAQ DRNA traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 67,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,874. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $318,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,403,766. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

