Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Cfra cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.20. 2,449,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,272. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

