Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $415,621.85 and $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00708947 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003611 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

