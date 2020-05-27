Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. 913,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,325. The company has a market capitalization of $517.84 million, a P/E ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.78. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,130.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $63,060 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Digital Turbine by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.