Digitex Futures (DGTX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.02048763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00183541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,850,000 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

