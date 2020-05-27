Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will announce $231.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.27 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $302.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 407,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

