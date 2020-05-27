Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $200.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dollar General traded as high as $187.49 and last traded at $187.49, with a volume of 288938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.36.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.22.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.