Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 133,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,612. The company has a market cap of $243.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Crandall bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Drucker purchased 15,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $213,128. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

