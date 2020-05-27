Dragon Coins Market Cap Tops $13.87 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $11,591.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 101.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.02048763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00183541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055940 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.