Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.90, 10,807,560 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 5,964,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Get Dropbox alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 933,790 shares of company stock worth $18,092,659. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.