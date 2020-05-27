Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.06

Drum Income Plus REIT PLC (LON:DRIP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.06 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.75), with a volume of 8853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 million and a P/E ratio of 25.91.

About Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drum Income Plus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.