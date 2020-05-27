Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young Sells 253 Shares

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $21,368.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven K. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Steven K. Young sold 246 shares of Duke Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $21,224.88.

On Thursday, March 26th, Steven K. Young sold 282 shares of Duke Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $21,152.82.

DUK traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 341,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

