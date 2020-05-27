Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $93.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.40 million and the highest is $99.70 million. Duluth reported sales of $114.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $563.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.40 million to $603.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $630.00 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $634.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Duluth’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Duluth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 10,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,915. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 363,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 152,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,363,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

