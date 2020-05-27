Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.0274 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $1.22 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.54 or 0.03867974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,553,535 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

