Dwight L. Jacobs Sells 1,500 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DUK traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $89.16. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.