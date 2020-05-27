e-Gulden (EFL) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $2,977.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00480161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003552 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000381 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,952,849 coins and its circulating supply is 17,130,501 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

