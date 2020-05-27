EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $520,669.95 and approximately $14,746.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.03829221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031804 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

