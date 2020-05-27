ELA Coin Price Tops $0.0063 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.02040305 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00074598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00179791 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

