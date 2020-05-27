Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Up 7.7%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.12, approximately 10,006,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,757% from the average daily volume of 538,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis cut their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,527.14% and a negative return on equity of 83.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

