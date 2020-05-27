Elrond (ERD) Reaches Market Cap of $21.60 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $21.60 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.04 or 0.02042454 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00074714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00179928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,999,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,844,335 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

