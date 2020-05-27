Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 283,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 589,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

