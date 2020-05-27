Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Price Up 6%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 1,605,458 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,469,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

ETM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

The company has a market cap of $231.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Field purchased 99,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $270,057.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,944.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,716,255 shares of company stock worth $3,004,330. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 589,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 40.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 167.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 267,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 167,708 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

