EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Trading 7.1% Higher

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.28, 1,310,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,707,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.20%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EPR Properties by 58.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 613,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 330,941 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 319,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

