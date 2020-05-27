Equal (EQL) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. Equal has a total market cap of $145,215.06 and approximately $678.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equal Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,243,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, CoinExchange, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

