Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.51% of Equinix worth $273,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix by 60.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $664.60. The company had a trading volume of 293,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,870. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $471.80 and a twelve month high of $715.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.27.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.89.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total value of $632,458.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,434 shares of company stock valued at $7,272,991. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

