ERn Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.92. The stock had a trading volume of 533,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,335. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.23 and a 200 day moving average of $303.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

