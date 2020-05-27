Espers (ESP) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Espers coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $481,915.41 and $34.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00819343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029262 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030897 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00162399 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00204728 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001968 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

