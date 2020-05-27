Eva Cash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $187.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $8,991.60 and $187.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.03829221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031804 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

EVC is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io . Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com

Eva Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

