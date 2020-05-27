ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Up 5.8%

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.64 and last traded at $62.34, 193,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 244,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Get ExlService alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.