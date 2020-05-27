EXMR (EXMR) Price Tops $3.08 on Exchanges

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.