EXMR FDN (EXMR) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $174,013.21 and $6,408.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

