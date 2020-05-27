Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Expanse has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $512,472.82 and approximately $1,731.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

