Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $82.82, approximately 6,858,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,171,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,873,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $715,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after acquiring an additional 734,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

