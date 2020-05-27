Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:EXE traded down C$0.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.62. 229,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,844. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $526.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Laurentian downgraded Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered Extendicare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.33.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.