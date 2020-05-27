Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.
Shares of TSE:EXE traded down C$0.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.62. 229,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,844. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$9.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $526.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
