Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.5% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grace Capital’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.70. 29,198,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,146,552. The firm has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.80.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,533 shares of company stock worth $13,978,097. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

