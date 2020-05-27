Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 4.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.80.

Facebook stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.91. 27,184,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,146,552. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $237.20. The firm has a market cap of $661.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,097. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

