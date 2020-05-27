Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of 0.84 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FMAO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. 6,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,143. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $242.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMAO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $97,907. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

