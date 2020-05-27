Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.56

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 5276739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 886,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,772,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

