Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.81 and last traded at $83.48, approximately 1,036,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 799,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

