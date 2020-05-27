FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Trading 6.7% Higher

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.74 and last traded at $124.81, 3,821,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,955,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.08 and a 200 day moving average of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.