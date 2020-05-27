FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) EVP John David Jr. Currier Sells 191,429 Shares

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) EVP John David Jr. Currier sold 191,429 shares of FGL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $2,023,404.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,214.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FGL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 288,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,087. FGL Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). FGL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FGL from a “b+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in FGL during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FGL by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

