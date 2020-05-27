Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.69.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 73,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 68,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 81.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. 9,430,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,641,816. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.