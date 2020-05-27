Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.69.
FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FITB stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. 9,430,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,641,816. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
