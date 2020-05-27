Financial Comparison: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Prologis 0 2 13 0 2.87

Prologis has a consensus target price of $94.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Prologis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Prologis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 17.65 $18.96 million N/A N/A Prologis $3.33 billion 20.35 $1.57 billion $3.31 27.72

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 24.99% 10.62% 3.97% Prologis 48.50% 6.00% 3.96%

Risk & Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Prologis pays out 70.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years and Prologis has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prologis beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,100 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.