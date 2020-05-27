Financial Contrast: Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) & So-Young International (NYSE:SY)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for So-Young International and Clarivate Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 7 0 3.00 Clarivate Analytics 0 1 4 0 2.80

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $16.65, indicating a potential upside of 71.83%. Clarivate Analytics has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.98%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Clarivate Analytics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Clarivate Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 5.98 $25.38 million $0.22 44.05 Clarivate Analytics $974.34 million 8.28 -$210.98 million $0.35 63.17

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate Analytics. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Clarivate Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Clarivate Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 8.48% 3.70% 3.04% Clarivate Analytics -23.01% 1.59% 0.61%

Summary

So-Young International beats Clarivate Analytics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

