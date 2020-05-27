Financial Review: Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) & Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Kadmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -2,168.55% -128.83% Kadmon -813.33% -142.79% -66.34%

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Kadmon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$39.29 million ($0.71) -0.92 Kadmon $5.09 million 146.51 -$61.37 million ($0.74) -6.30

Acasti Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kadmon. Kadmon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acasti Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadmon has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acasti Pharma and Kadmon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kadmon 0 0 5 0 3.00

Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $4.19, indicating a potential upside of 542.30%. Kadmon has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.51%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Kadmon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Kadmon shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kadmon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, fibrotic, and psoriasis diseases; KD045, an ROCK inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer; and KD034, a generic formulation of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a genetic liver disease. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and autosomal recessive PKD. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; and Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

