First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Trading 7.8% Higher

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.13, 1,182,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,125,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,658 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,791,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,490 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,582,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 467.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 751,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 618,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.