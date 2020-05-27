First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,018 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.2% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,337. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

