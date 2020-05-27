First Long Island Investors LLC Has $21.79 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.98.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,769 shares of company stock worth $11,252,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.18. 26,669,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $237.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.63.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.