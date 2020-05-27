First Long Island Investors LLC Purchases 58,077 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372,038. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

