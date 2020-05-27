Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Acquires New Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth $215,726,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Msci by 801.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,934,000 after buying an additional 647,143 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth $127,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Msci by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after buying an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $12.57 on Wednesday, hitting $313.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.08 and its 200-day moving average is $285.89. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $356.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

